Volunteer Sign-Ups Now Available for Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival

Volunteer sign-ups are now available for the fifth annual Crave Lexington Food & Music Festival presented by Windstream. A production of Smiley Pete Publishing, the two-day food and music festival will take place August 12 + 13, 2017 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds. Featuring dozens of food vendors, craft beer & cocktails, two days of live music, kid-friendly programming and more, Crave has quickly grown into one of Lexington's most popular summer events.

Perks for volunteers include free admission to the festival on the day of their shift, Crave bucks good for on-site food and beverages, volunteer t-shirts and bragging rights for being part of Lexington's premiere food and music festival. Many of the festival's volunteers return year after year and have claimed it to be one of their favorite experiences of the summer.

For more information and to sign up for a shift, click here.

Click here for more info on Crave Lexington as the festival approaches.