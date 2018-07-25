Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival returns for sixth year with full line-up of hometown food, music and family fun

× 1 of 3 Expand Crave 2016: The Music × 2 of 3 Expand Crave 2016: The Fun × 3 of 3 Expand Crave 2016: The Music Prev Next

Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival will unleash its sixth annual feast of local food, music and fun at Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12, 2018. More than 50 local and regional restaurants, food trucks and additional vendors are slated to take part in this year’s celebration, which is produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (the parent company of this website).

Three-time Food Network champion and eastern Kentucky native Chef Jason Smith will bring his down-home colloquialism and colorful culinary style to the event this year, as host and emcee of the festival’s food performance stage. A “Triple Crown” winner in the competitive kitchens of the Food Network, Smith has reigned as champion in the culinary channel’s 13th season of “Next Food Network Star,” its third season of “Holiday Baking Championship” and its “Holiday Baking Championship–Kids vs. Adults” challenge. Currently he serves as a judge on the Food Network’s "Best Baker in America" show.

Designed for culinary exploration, the two-day festival showcases a diverse assortment of entrees and samplings from local and regional restaurants, food trucks and vendors – all at convenient price points of $2-5. New additions to this year’s line-up of participating local restaurants include Lockbox at 21C, Azur, Brasabana Cuban Cuisine, Babalu Tapas & Tacos and Bourbon n’ Toulouse. They will join perennial Crave food favorites such as Athenian Grill, Texas de Brazil and Stella’s Kentucky Deli, to name a few. A full list of participating food vendors – ranging from casual diners, handcrafted confections and ethnic street food to chef-driven caterers and established fine-dining establishments – can be found at www.cravelexington.com/food.

“People come to Crave Lexington seeking great food experiences,” said festival director Theresa Stanley. “Crave has something for everyone, with a mix of longtime Lexington favorite eateries and soon to be new favorites, farm fresh and local to Greek and far East. Staying mindful of food lifestyle preferences, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are all well-represented at the festival.”

While food is at the core of the Crave Lexington tradition, the festival also features a range of amusements for attendees of all ages. This year, the festival is thrilled to partner with Live Green Lexington for its Kids Zone activities, which will include scavenger hunts, a Touch-a-Truck area and a variety of additional interactive and educational games. In addition, Wildcat Moving contributes to the fun again this year, with their popular “Move the House” inflatable bouncy stations for energetic youngsters. “On the Move” Art Studio will provide activities for little artists as well.

Live food demonstrations and seminars will take place throughout the festival, including Crave’s returning Local Foods Hemp Cook-Off, made possible by Friends of Hemp. The Crave Classic Car show also returns this year, with a different line-up of classic vehicles scheduled to roll in each day for the viewing pleasure of fair attendees.

Crave also serves up a variety of craft beers, cocktails and wine selections again this year to accompany the weekend’s dining delights. Heaven Hill Brands will provide refreshing cocktails with Elijah Craig, Evan Williams Bourbon, Lunazul Tequila and Deep Eddy Vodkas, and Clark Distributing returns with classic brews from West Sixth Brewing and other favorite brands. As a new addition this year, both White Claw Hard Seltzer and Angry Orchard Rosè Hard Cider will be available in cans. For this first time, the festival’s primary cocktail lounges will accept cash and credit this year, in addition to the festival’s signature Crave Bucks.

For musical entertainment, Crave is once again teaming up with the University of Kentucky's student-run station WRFL 88.1 FM, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, to bring a wide range of talented musicians of many genres to the stage. This year's WRFL Music Stage performers will include artists such as Tee Dee Young, The Wooks, 10 Foot Pole, Magnolia Boulevard, Appalatin, The Northside Sheiks, Grayson Jenkins, The Rooster’s Crow and many more.

“We are huge fans of Central Kentucky’s diverse music scene and love showcasing our favorite local and regional acts on the Crave stage each year,” said Crave’s music and production manager, Saraya Brewer. “This festival is a fantastic platform for helping our audience discover their new favorite bands in addition to their new favorite restaurants.”

Crave’s music stage covers genres spanning from bluegrass, Americana and psychedelic rock, to vintage rhythm-and-blues and Latin-inspired Appalachian music and beyond. More information, including a full band schedule and bios, are available at www.cravelexington/com/music.

Crave Lexington, which was launched in 2013 as a small, grassroots celebration of local fare at MoonDance Amphitheatre, has grown into a rich and multifaceted showcase of tastes and talents from across the region. The event draws more than 23,000 attendees annually.

“Going into our sixth year, Crave continues to celebrate the culinary profile of Lexington,” said Amy Eddie, festival co-director “With 50-plus local restaurants, all offering affordable tastes, along with regional musicians from every genre, craft cocktails and local beers, Crave continues to be a food and music lovers’ oasis each August.”

Crave Lexington is founded and produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, an independent, Lexington-based publishing company that produces the local magazines Chevy Chaser, Southsider and Business Lexington and the website tadoo.com, as well as various events throughout the year, including Lexington Burger Week, Lexington Pizza Week and Bluegrass BBQ Fest.

Admission for this year’s event is $8, with children under age 10 admitted for free. Parking at the event site, Masterson Station Park, is also free. Food items at the event can be purchased with Crave Bucks, the festival’s own currency, which can be purchased dollar-for-dollar on site during the festival. Advance discounted ticket packages are available on the event’s website, www.cravelexington.com, through Aug. 4.

A portion of the festival proceeds will be donated to the event’s charitable partner, GreenHouse17. Local nonprofits Lexington Humane Society, On the Move and Dress for Success also receive donations in return for their contributions to the festival.