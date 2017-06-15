​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​

With empathy, sensitivity and humor, German-born photographer Frank Döring finds a microcosm of the human — and animal — condition at the state and county fairs that take place all summer long within a day’s drive of his Lexington home . Curator Janie Welker will lead a discussion of the Döring ‘s exhibition a s well as works on view in the permanent collection galleries.

Doring’s exhibition will be on display through Aug. 20. Gallery hours are Tues . -Thur s .: 10 a . m . -5 p . m . ; Fri . : 10 a . m . -8 p . m . ; Sat . & Sun . : noon – 5 p . m.