​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​

to Google Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00

UK Art Museum Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

With empathy, sensitivity and humor, German-born photographer Frank Döring finds a microcosm of the human — and animal — condition at the state and county fairs that take place all summer long within a day’s drive of his Lexington home . Curator Janie Welker will lead a discussion of the Döring ‘s exhibition a s well as works on view in the permanent collection galleries.

Doring’s exhibition will be on display through Aug. 20. Gallery hours are Tues . -Thur s .: 10 a . m . -5 p . m . ; Fri . : 10 a . m . -8 p . m . ; Sat . & Sun . : noon – 5 p . m.

Info

UK Art Museum Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map

Tadoo

to Google Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - ​UK Art Museum Curator Tour: Frank Döring​’s “I Would Redesign That Udder​” exhibition​ - 2017-07-14 18:30:00

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines