“My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet

Google Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 iCalendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00

Lexington Public Library Northside Branch 1733 Russell Cave Rd. , Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Filmmaker Eli Scarr will be present for this screening of his documentary, “My Ancestral Kentucky Home,”which follows community activist James Sleet in the effort to trace his African American and Native American heritage. The Kentucky Historical Society has purchased Mr. Sleet's Great Grandfather's farm in Perryville, site of Kentucky's largest Civil War battle. A community populated by formerly enslaved people was established in 1865 and became known as 'Sleettown.'

Lexington history accents Mr. Sleet's lifelong community involvement in addition to his interest in gardening and education.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and Sleet. Refreshments will be served.

Info
Lexington Public Library Northside Branch 1733 Russell Cave Rd. , Lexington, Kentucky 40505 View Map
FILM
Google Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00 iCalendar - “My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet - 2018-02-18 14:00:00