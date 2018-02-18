“My Ancestral Kentucky Home”: A Film Screening with James Sleet

Filmmaker Eli Scarr will be present for this screening of his documentary, “My Ancestral Kentucky Home,”which follows community activist James Sleet in the effort to trace his African American and Native American heritage. The Kentucky Historical Society has purchased Mr. Sleet's Great Grandfather's farm in Perryville, site of Kentucky's largest Civil War battle. A community populated by formerly enslaved people was established in 1865 and became known as 'Sleettown.'

Lexington history accents Mr. Sleet's lifelong community involvement in addition to his interest in gardening and education.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and Sleet. Refreshments will be served.