× Expand Kim Blackburn

WRFL presents their 30th Birthday Bash happening March 2 through March 4 at The Burl. The weekend offers a chance for station alumni and current DJs to meet and share their experiences programming Lexington, Kentucky's "Only Alternative Left".

Long-running band 10 Foot Pole returns to the Burl for an afternoon of music with a Jam Bands Session, Lovely Grandmas, and Nine Pound Hammer.