1200 @ Common Grounds

1200 (born Jecorey Arthur) is an award-winning hip hop and classical musician from Louisville KY. His performances range from Forecastle Festival and the 92nd Street Y Musical Introduction Series, to collaborations with the Louisville Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Columbus Symphony. 1200 is "an uncompromising artist who balances activism, light-heartedness, intense performance, and bass-heavy bangers — a sense of surrealism accessible to all." (LEO Weekly). Follow 1200 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube @1200LLC