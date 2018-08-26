14th Annual Kids Triathlon

YMCA of Central Kentucky 3251 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

 14th annual YMCA Kid’s Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 26. Kids, ages 6-14 are invited to swim, bike and run. The swim takes place in the Y’s outdoor pool with the bike and run course throughout the nearby neighborhood. TSkills training will focus on improving swimming mechanics, how to pace yourself during the run portion, and various body weight exercises to build overall strength and prevent injuries. Transition training will help prepare your triathlete on the basics of transitioning from swim to bike, and bike to run. 

YMCA of Central Kentucky 3251 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
8592199622
