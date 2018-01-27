193 Sound: Die Riehe/ Alec Sturgis

e 193 presents an ongoing series of experimental music performances, curated and organized by Robert Beatty.

For the first 193 Sound of 2018, they present two performances of deconstructed electronic music from New York based Jack Callahan, AKA Die Reihe and North Carolina based Alec Sturgis. Callahan runs the modern classical/sound art label Bánh Mì Verlag and has released music on the NNA and Ascetic House labels. Alec Sturgis is one half of the duo Sands Pleine and a founder of the CAIRN DESK COMPOSITION FRONT.