The Bluegrass Baby Expo highlights community businesses from the Bluegrass area along with nationally recognized brands. This event is for families who are in the pre-pregnancy through preschool stages of life and are interested in useful resources, helpful information, products and services pertaining to all things pregnancy, baby, toddler and parenting related. There will be Parent Education Workshops and plenty of giveaways.

More details can be found at www.BluegrassBabyExpo.com.