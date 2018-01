Lexington’s St. Patrick’s parade is the city’s longest-running annual civic event. The parade and festival are part of an all-day celebration that begins at 8 a.m. with the 12th annual Shamrock Shuffle to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity. At 11 a.m., the “Blessing of the Keg” at the Alltech tents in Cheapside Park kicks off the free festival. The parade begins at 1 p.m., rain or shine.