A double header against Dixie Derby Girls Roller Derby League from Huntsville, Alabama and Derby City Roller Girls from Louisville. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door (with door discounts for kids 11 and under). Doors open at 4:30pm, first bout starts at 5:30pm and second at 7:30pm.

80's attire encouraged.

In support of this season's charity, Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center.