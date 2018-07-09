82nd Annual Junior League Charity Horse Show

Created in 1937, to help fund the Junior League's community works project, the horse show has grown to be the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred "Triple Crown". Today, the show attracts approximately 1,000 world recognized competitors from the U.S. and Canada, has raised over four million dollars for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky and generates over 5 million dollars revenue for local merchants each summer.

General admission tickets may be purchased at the door for $5 Monday through Thursday, and $10 Friday & Saturday. Children under six are admitted free. Morning Sessions are free to the public. Proceeds benefit local and regional charitable organizations sponsored by the Junior League of Lexington.

