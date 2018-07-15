A Discussion with Record Producer Owen Husney

CD Central will present a reading, slide show of rare photographs, and book signing by Owen Husney, the man who discovered the artist Prince and signed him to a major label record contract. Husney’s memoir, Famous People Who’ve Met Me, covers the music-related events in his life that led up to meeting the 18-year-old prodigy and signing the biggest record deal in history at the time for a young artist. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the event.Famous People Who’ve Met Me is an outrageous collection of true stories starring oddball characters, behind the scenes gurus, scoundrels, and brilliant superstars in the music business straight out of Minnesota. The unique memoir does more than just recount tales; it’s a true in-depth character study as told through the eyes of musician, agent, concert promoter, and manager Owen Husney. The stories reflect not only his crazy, sometimes dark experiences but also his contributions to the world of music — from Elvis to Al Jarreau, Richard Harris to Yanni, Hendrix to K-Tel, Prince to The Revolution.