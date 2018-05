This second-annual garden show hosted by the Headley-Whitney Museum focuses on “all things garden,” with vendor kiosks, unique lectures, workshops for children and special events and exhibitors that will offer decorative objects and tools for the garden, as well as a rich variety of plants. This year coinciding with the museum’s 60th anniversary, the event will kick off Thursday evening (May 10) with a 1960s “flower power”-themed cocktail party (6-8:30 p.m.). Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.