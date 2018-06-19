"A Girl Named Earl" Children's Mattinee

Erin Fitzgerald (a.k.a. A Girl Named Earl) is a self-described music nerd, and is passionate about helping others find their musical expression. She writes and plays a wide variety of songs in genres ranging from folk to rockabilly to blues to punk rock. Her instruments of choice include voice, guitar, dulcimer, washboard, banjo, and an array of percussive gadgets. In addition to playing gigs, she facilitates music and songwriting workshops where participants are encouraged to embrace their strengths and explore the power within their own voices.