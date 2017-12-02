A Kentucky Christmas

The third annual Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, the grounds around the the Henry Clay estate mansion, smokehouse and keeper’s cottage will be transformed into an outdoor village-like holiday marketplace, featuring Kentucky Proud products and the handiwork of the area’s finest artisans. The estate’s tree and outbuildings will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered immediately following the illumination. Holiday market from 12-5 p.m.; illumination at 5:15 p.m. and tours from 5:30-7:30 p.m.