A Kentucky Christmas

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

The third annual Kentucky Christmas at Ashland, the grounds around the the Henry Clay estate mansion, smokehouse and keeper’s cottage will be transformed into an outdoor village-like holiday marketplace, featuring Kentucky Proud products and the handiwork of the area’s finest artisans. The estate’s tree and outbuildings will be illuminated at 5:15 p.m. and special candlelit tours of the mansion will be offered immediately following the illumination. Holiday market from 12-5 p.m.; illumination at 5:15 p.m. and tours from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

