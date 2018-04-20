As Musicvox Guitars describes, Abe Ovadia is a "jazz phenom, one of the most innovative guitarists of our time." Having emerged as one of the preeminent guitarists on the New York City jazz scene, Times Square New York City says, "You can always count on him to happily claim the responsibility of playing some world-class jazz." He holds a bachelor's degree from Berklee College of Music, and a master's from New York University's highly acclaimed jazz performance program. He is also a recipient of the Best Guitarist of 2016 Award from Hot House Jazz Magazine.