Abloom - A Fine Jewelry Exhibition Opening Reception

Meg C Jewelry Gallery is pleased to present Abloom, a showcase of fine contemporary jewelry as an expression of color found in flora. Abloom will feature a selection of fine jewelry by the following eight designers from around the United States: Daria de Koning, Delphine Leymarie, Eva Noga, Little H, Loriann Jewelry, Petra Class, Rachel Atherley, and Ruta Reifen. Each of the designers places specific emphasis on color, using colored gemstones and rich metals in their handcrafted, intricate designs. During the opening reception on March 29th, 15% of profits from sales will be donated to Bluegrass Greensource. From 6pm-9pm there will be a floral arrangement demonstration by Flowers by Marnie and Jenny, live music, and sips & snacks.