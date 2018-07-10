Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer

Google Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 iCalendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

As No Depression notes of Texas songwriter Adam Carrol, “Carroll slips easily between observed detail and poetic flight, framing everyday images as literary moments. He’s particularly adept at portraiture, whether it’s a colorful hustler, a rural taxi driver or a karaoke singer, he sees what you might feel, but couldn’t verbalize, capturing a person’s essence in the details of their physical being and actions.”

Lexingtonian Derek Spencer a vivid songwriter framing the gritty side of love and mountain life. 

Info
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00 iCalendar - Adam Carroll/ Derek Spencer - 2018-07-10 20:30:00