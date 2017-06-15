“Aggressively Fragile” Closing Reception

Ms Rezny Gallery Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

On display until July 21. After being diagnosed with the same cancer that had ended her mother’s life, photo-mixed media artist Melissa T. Hall used her artwork to explore the emotional highs and lows when facing mortality. Among the exhibit’s pieces is documentation of Melissa’s second round of chemo. Combining various textured prints allowed her to create a narrative for each appointment. Melissa begins her work with a single photograph before using encaustic medium, or wax, to enhance the image. She says making her art more personal has given her a deeper connection to her work. June 13-July 21.

Ms Rezny Gallery Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

