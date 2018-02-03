Alejandro Escovedo/ Brother Smith

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

In a trailblazing career that began with The Nuns, San Francisco's famed punk innovators, to the Austin-based-based alt-country rock pioneers, Rank & File, to Texas bred darlings, True Believers, through countless all-star collaborations and tribute album appearances and finally a series of beloved solo albums beginning with 1992's acclaimed Gravity, Escovedo has earned a surplus of distinctions: No Depression magazine's Artist of the Decade Award in 1998 and the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing in 2006, just to name two.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
