In the spirit of old-fashioned singalongs, the audience is encouraged to join in the renditions of holiday carols led by a chorus of award-winning musical talent. Take part in the celebration as voices ring throughout the beautifully adorned atrium of The Square. The two singalong concerts are free and open to the public.

Conductor Dr. Everett McCorvey will direct a symphony of vocalists and musicians from the UK Opera Theatre, including winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition.