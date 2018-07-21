Alma Gitana is a world music group in every sense of the word. The group’s core sound is deeply rooted in the flamenco sounds of the Andalucia region of Southern Spain. However, each member brings to the table his or her own musical background and experience. The result is a truly unique hybrid of musical genres that spans the spectrum from Arabic to Bluegrass. In this respect, the group’s name, which means “Gypsy Soul” in Spanish, fully embodies the collective vision and artistic efforts of each of its personnel.