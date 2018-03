Almost Was Good Enough [Part 2]: Lexington Celebrates The Songs of Jason Molina.

Featuring local musicians Doc Feldman, Yellow Cuss, Scott Whiddon, Derek Spencer, Darrin Hacquard, Brian Combs, Geno Seal and Alex Hoffman. Also featuring: William Matheny and the Strange Constellations, Tucker Riggleman and John R Miller.

$5 with a portion of door/bar sales going to Central Music Academy.