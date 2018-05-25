'Altered Views' Opening Reception

Curated by Alice Pixley Young, ALTERED VIEWS explores the 21st century landscape. No longer romantic, sublime or grandiose, our "landscape" is viewed primarily through the media of our screens, moving from blissed-out vistas to environmental traumas. Our interest in understanding nature and landscape is often constrained to the poles of beauty or terror, with everyday views overlooked. Participating Artists: Katlyn Brumfield, Charles Ellis, Steven Foutch, Jr., Eric Kniss, Magnolia Laurie, Meredith Leich, Logan Marconi, Emily Hanako Momohara, Emily Moores, Rachel Rampleman, Erica Stoller, Tanya Synar, Travis Townsend, Lisa Young, C. Jacqueline Wood,Terry Berlier & Llewelynn Fletcher, Maidens of the Cosmic Body Runnning: Denise Burge, Lisa Siders, Jenny Ustick