Amasa Hines is a five piece rock band based in Little Rock, AR. Formed in 2012, their influences span a diverse spectrum from Soul to Indie Rock. The tight-knit group skillfully shapes their songs from homages, snapshots, skeletons and obsessions. Their lush, dynamic arrangements provide the platform for lyrical content sourced from observing intimate relationships, nature, and the perceived divine. A new five-song EP “Ivory Loving Glass” will be released in 2018, followed by a full length follow up to their debut album “All The World There Is.”