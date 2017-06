× Expand An Evening with Jamie Wyatt

Wyatt is a striking figure with an old soul and a voice like a force of nature. Regardless of genre, the Los Angeles-based musician is a dynamic performer, who sails naturally between vintage ‘60s and ‘70s country/rock ’n’ soul anthems and heartfelt country ballads of love and corruption.

www.theburlky.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3lK3tU53k4