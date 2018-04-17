Anderson East

Having recently completed a forthcoming new album with producer Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, and preparing to release its first single later this summer, East is hitting the road this summer with Chris Stapleton on the singer’s “All-American Road Show." What NPR Music called a " …eclectic, fully formed debut album,” Delilah was East’s launching pad. But he’s hardly slowed down since: over the previous two years, the gritty-blues and-soul-toasting singer toured relentlessly. In the process, via his own sold out headline shows and from serving as support for monumental artists including Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell, he’s amassed a dedicated, organic fanbase.

www.manchestermusichall.com