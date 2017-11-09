Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Anthony starred in and created The Jeselnik Offensive, which ran for two seasons on Comedy Central. Anthony has written for and appeared on several roasts for Comedy Central, most notably the Roast of Donald Trump and The Roast of Charlie Sheen. Anthony has performed on Conan, The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel and was the first ever stand-up comic to appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

www.comedyoffbroadway.com

Nov 9 @ 7:15

Nov 10 @ 7:15 + 9:45

Nov 11 @ 7:15 + 9:45