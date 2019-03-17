PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Sunday, March 17 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 23 – 7:00pm

Sunday, March 24 – 2:00pm

Apollo: To the Moon

By Mary Hall Surface

September, 1962. Ever since I was just a kid, I have dreamed of becoming an astronaut. Of not just looking at the moon through my telescope or watching movies about what it might be like, but actually discovering it for myself. And guess what? My dream might actually be possible! The Space Race is on – and now I’m racing to be a part of it. I’ll do whatever it takes – graduate early, go to interview after interview, start flight training – I just have to be on that Apollo Program team. My name is Scott Gibson, and one day soon, I am going to touch the stars.

Public Price: $20 adults, $15 children