Appalatin/ Zoe Speaks

×
Appalatin have reinvented traditional Appalachian music by infusing Latin rhythm and song into the rural folk form. It’s a surprisingly seductive blend of bluegrass bolero and countrified cumbia.
– Kyle Long, Nuvo, Indianapolis
Zoe Speaks is a trio from the mountains of Kentucky with something to say, and a unique way of saying it. Mitch Barrett, Owen Reynolds, and Carla Gover are all respected musicians in their own rights on the Kentucky music scene.
Info
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC