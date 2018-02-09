Appalatin/ Zoe Speaks

Appalatin have reinvented traditional Appalachian music by infusing Latin rhythm and song into the rural folk form. It’s a surprisingly seductive blend of bluegrass bolero and countrified cumbia.

– Kyle Long, Nuvo, Indianapolis

Zoe Speaks is a trio from the mountains of Kentucky with something to say, and a unique way of saying it. Mitch Barrett, Owen Reynolds, and Carla Gover are all respected musicians in their own rights on the Kentucky music scene.