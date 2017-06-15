× Expand April Macie

With her irreverent brand of overtly sexual humor she attempts to break down troubling double-standards and lend her voice to women everywhere. April Macie travels the world collecting stories and experiences, which she then translates into humorous, relatable tales in front of audiences worldwide. April has been to over 23 countries, 12 of those performing stand-up comedy (not fellatio) for the troops, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, has appeared on E! Entertainment, Fuel TV, HSN, Sirius and XM Radio, Bob & Tom, Access Hollywood, and was labeled an “emerging talent to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2005.

