Aqueous/ Dynamo

Aqueous’s groove rock sound stems from Buffalo NY. They have built a name for themselves nationally, following years of touring and high profile sets at major festivals. The band is as strong in composing as they are at communicating and improvising during their shows. Their onstage persona is infectious and undeniable; their lifelong friendship stands as a testament to the tightness of the music.

Dynamo is Nashville-based, nationally touring band whose music fuses jazz, rock, and funk with elements of soul and R&B. The culmination is a sound that’s both spontaneous and composed—and an energy that’s undeniably infectious.