Argentinian Wine Tasting Event (Benefit for American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces)

Between March 27-April 5, the restaurant Texas de Brazil Churrascaria will host a multi-city wine tasting event to benefit American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces, and the Lexington location will host the event on Wednesday, April 4th from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Guests will enjoy four unique varietals from Bodegas Salentein, one of Argentina’s most renowned wine producers, Bodegas Salentein, along with a variety of succulent bites from the Texas de Brazil menu.

Bodegas Salentein representatives will introduce a notable collection of wines from Mendoza’s Uco Valley that include four of the following varietals: Portillo Sauvignon Blanc, Portillo Pinot Noir, Killka Malbec, Salentein Reserve Chardonnay, Salentein Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and Bodegas Salentein Numina. Texas de Brazil complements the evening with appetizers served during the reception-style event including Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crostini plus Brazilian cheese bread.

For every $35 ticket purchased, $30 will be donated. Since 2011, Texas de Brazil restaurant events have raised nearly $220,000 for the American Red Cross.