As The Crow Flies (ft. Chris Robinson, Marcus King and more)

Chris Robinson, frontman of The Black Crowes, found a desire to breathe new life into this storied repertoire and has gathered five musicians whose musical journeys intertwine with The Black Crowes legacy, including guitarists Marcus King and Audley Freed, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Andy Hess and drummer Tony Leone. Appropriately calling the band, As The Crow Flies, Robinson and company will perform shows consisting of music from The Black Crowes at a handful of select dates in Spring 2018 between tours with his primary outfit, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.