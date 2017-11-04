ASPCA Maclay National Championships at The National Horse Show

With $810,000 in prize money offered, this year’s CP National Horse Show has been designated a CSI-W 4* show by the FEI and the International Open Jumpers will compete for almost a half a million dollars in prize money. For the sixth year in a row, The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has named the CP National Horse Show the ‘Horse Show of the Year’. In 2017, the top-rated hunter sections have a total purse of $195,000.

Every year since 1933, the prestigious ASPCA Maclay National Championship brings together the most talented junior riders in the nation to compete head-to-head with their sights set on achieving the most important title of their young careers. Held at the National Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park, it is the culmination of a year’s hard work and tireless dedication. The rider who earns the coveted honors will carve their name into the sport’s history.

Link to more info: http://www.nhs.org/tickets