The Beaux Arts Foundation: Spring Ball

The Beaux Arts Foundation is celebrating its 50th year of bringing various forms of arts and humanities to the community of Lexington, KY. While advocating for the accessibility of the arts, the foundation supports charities and organizations that promote the livelihood of Kentuckians. To honor this milestone, the foundation aims to raise $1,000 for each year of the Foundation’s presence in Central Kentucky. To commence the #50for50 effort, the Beaux Arts Foundation would like to announce the annual Spring Ball on April 14th, 2018 at The Burl. Ticket information and music lineup to come soon.

For more information, visit https://beaux-arts-ball.org or https://www.facebook.com/beauxartslex