Located in the beautiful wooded setting of Berea College’s Indian Fort Theater, the 37th annual Berea Craft Festival will feature over 115 artist vendors from more than 15 states. This family-friendly event also features music and entertainment the opportunity to view artists in action as they fire pottery, make dolls and weave baskets.

(Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)