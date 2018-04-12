× Expand Joshua Cogan Bert Kreischer, host of Travel Channel's Bert the Conquerer. Bert travels through Texas for some serious speed and high-flying thrills.

BERT KREISCHER is a standup comedian who performs to sellout crowds across the country and is known as one of the best storytellers of his generation. His latest stand-up special, Bert Kreischer: The Machine, premiered on Showtime, and clips from the special have been viewed millions of times over by fans around the world. TV audiences know him as host of the Travel Channel's Trip Flip and Bert the Conqueror. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and The Rachael Ray Show and has appeared on Late Night With David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live. His previous one-hour special Comfortably Dumb appeared on Comedy Central and his book Life of the Party, Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child shares the hilarious and outrageous stories that define his comedy and exemplify what has made him one of the most in-demand comedians working today.