Brett Ratliff "Gone Boy" Vinyl Release Party

Homegrown Press Studio and Gallery N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Celebrate Brett Ratliff's Gone Boy Vinyl Release on Emperor Records. Special guest performers include Brett Ratliff w/ Owen Reynolds & Jesse WellsKentucky Wild Horse, The Golden West Cowboys from the Golden West (John Haywood & Russell Griswald), and others; with readings by Gurney Norman and Rebecca Gayle Howell.

 Schedule: 4:00 pm - Doors open

4:15-4:30 pm - Benediction by Gurney Norman

4:30-5:00 pm - Brett Ratliff (solo)

5:00-5:30 pm - The Golden West Cowboys from the Golden West

5:30-6:00 pm - Brett Ratliff Band

6:00-6:15 pm - Reading by Rebecca Gayle Howell

6:15-7:00 pm - Reception and Old-Time Jam w/KY Wild Horse

Homegrown Press Studio and Gallery N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
