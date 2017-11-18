Brett Ratliff "Gone Boy" Vinyl Release Party

Celebrate Brett Ratliff's Gone Boy Vinyl Release on Emperor Records. Special guest performers include Brett Ratliff w/ Owen Reynolds & Jesse Wells, Kentucky Wild Horse, The Golden West Cowboys from the Golden West (John Haywood & Russell Griswald), and others; with readings by Gurney Norman and Rebecca Gayle Howell.
Schedule: 4:00 pm - Doors open
4:15-4:30 pm - Benediction by Gurney Norman
4:30-5:00 pm - Brett Ratliff (solo)
5:00-5:30 pm - The Golden West Cowboys from the Golden West
5:30-6:00 pm - Brett Ratliff Band
6:00-6:15 pm - Reading by Rebecca Gayle Howell
6:15-7:00 pm - Reception and Old-Time Jam w/KY Wild Horse