BGT Antiques & Garden Show

On March 2-4, the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation’s largest annual fundraising event will fill the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena with mid-century modern and antique furniture, plants and flowers, jewelry and silver, fine art and rugs, and all manner of garden items from over 80 national exhibitors.

www.bluegrasstrust.org/events

March 2-4, 2018 (plus a gala-style “preview event” on Thursday, March 1)

NEW HOURS this year: Fri.-Sat.:10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Sun.:11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Highlights of the event include:

More than 70 exhibitors and vendors from across the country with antique and vintage-inspired furniture, home and garden accents, fine rugs, jewelry and more

from across the country with antique and vintage-inspired furniture, home and garden accents, fine rugs, jewelry and more Kentucky Treasures Exhibit featuring the National Quilt Museum : a pop up exhibit from Paducah’s famed museum featuring exquisite handmade quilts from its collection (on display throughout the weekend)

: a pop up exhibit from Paducah’s famed museum featuring exquisite handmade quilts from its collection (on display throughout the weekend) Bringing the Outside In : vignettes of creative living spaces by local designer Jon Carlofits, focusing on ways to incorporate nature into your living space (on display throughout the weekend)

: vignettes of creative living spaces by local designer Jon Carlofits, focusing on ways to incorporate nature into your living space (on display throughout the weekend) Designer vignettes : interior design displays created by local designers Thomas Birkman, Benjamin Deaton and Matthew Carter geared to inspire attendees on ways to incorporate their gardens into their homes (on display throughout the weekend)

: interior design displays created by local designers Thomas Birkman, Benjamin Deaton and Matthew Carter geared to inspire attendees on ways to incorporate their gardens into their homes (on display throughout the weekend) Quickfire Seminars and Cocktails : hourlong seminars consisting of five 10-minute talks led by local experts on a variety of fun, general-interest topics, including “Collecting Mid-Century Furniture, Art, Jewelry and Clothing” by Lucy Jones ; “The Real Deal Things You Need for the Best Home Bar” by Marianne Barnes ; “Low Stress Entertaining at the Drop of a Hat” by Ann Evans ; “All Things Party” by Roger Lee Leasor and more (taking place Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m.)

: hourlong seminars consisting of five 10-minute talks led by local experts on a variety of fun, general-interest topics, including “Collecting Mid-Century Furniture, Art, Jewelry and Clothing” by ; “The Real Deal Things You Need for the Best Home Bar” by ; “Low Stress Entertaining at the Drop of a Hat” by ; “All Things Party” by and more (taking place Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m.) “Living an Extraordinary Life”: luncheon featuring lifestyle expert and entrepreneur India Hicks (Friday, March 2 at noon)

luncheon featuring lifestyle expert and entrepreneur (Friday, March 2 at noon) Shop the Show: an opportunity to visit booths with interior designers Joe Richardson and Carolyn Threlkeld from Hubbuch and Co., who will discuss how to incorporate items into your home (Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m.)

an opportunity to visit booths with interior designers Joe Richardson and Carolyn Threlkeld from Hubbuch and Co., who will discuss how to incorporate items into your home (Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m.) Complimentary daily lectures by experts including Benjamin Deaton , John and Jessamine Michler , Joseph Hillenmeyer and Diane Wachs

, , and Food and drinks available for purchase throughout the event grounds throughout the weekend

Note: While some lectures, exhibits and events are complimentary with the show’s regular admission, many require a reservation and a separate fee. Visit the event website for ticketing details.

Day of show tickets are $20 / "Run of Show" tickets are $30.