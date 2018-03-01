Big Something/ Funk You

Google Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 iCalendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

A 6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. It's no secret why this group has quickly become one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the Southeast. Soaring guitars, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs and represent a sound that has caught the ears of such revered Summer circuit stalwarts as Galactic, moe., Robert Randolph, and even The B52s who have all tapped Big Something as direct support.

Funk You is a Georgia funk band. 

Info
Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00 iCalendar - Big Something/ Funk You - 2018-03-01 21:00:00