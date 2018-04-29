Bit Brigade: Legend of Zelda/ Thor Axe/ Swamp Hawk

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

With unprecedented attention to detail and post-rock bombast, Bit Brigade meticulously replicates every musical cue, cutscene and boss battle in perfect synchronization with master gamer Noah McCarthy's inspiring speed-trial run of each level. Composed of members of roadwarrior (both stateside and abroad) mathrock bands Cinemechanica and We Versus The Shark, Bit Brigade elevates game music to its proper place in the foreground of epic technical rock.

Thor Axe is an instrumental metal band from St. Louis. 

Swamp HAwk is a LExingotn doom rock group.

