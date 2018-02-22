Black Lens Film Series: "Lady Sings The Blues"

Continuing in the tradition of the 5 year run of Lyric Summer Film Series prior, Black Lens seeks to celebrate and honor the monumental achievements in black cinema over the years. This celebration dually honors The Lyric's storied legacy as a movie house and roots in the Lexington community.

Pop star Diana Ross portrays legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in this biographical drama. Beginning with Holiday's traumatic youth, the film depicts her early attempts at a singing career and her eventual rise to stardom, as well as her difficult relationship with Louis McKay (Billy Dee Williams), her boyfriend and manager. Casting a shadow over even Holiday's brightest moments is the vocalist's severe drug addiction, which threatens to end both her career and her life.