Black Lens Film Series: Marshall

Continuing in the tradition of the 5 year run of Lyric Summer Film Series prior, Black Lens seeks to celebrate and honor the monumental achievements in black cinema over the years. This celebration dually honors The Lyric's storied legacy as a movie house and roots in the Lexington community.

Young Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP. Marshall travels to conservative Connecticut when wealthy socialite Eleanor Strubing accuses black chauffeur Joseph Spell of sexual assault and attempted murder. He soon teams up with Sam Friedman, a local Jewish lawyer who's never handled a criminal case. Together, the two men build a defense while contending with racist and anti-Semitic views from those who deem Spell to be guilty.