Nashville’s Blackfoot Gypsies are a rock ’n’ roll band—straight up, no modifiers necessary. With four years, four releases, and countless miles under their belt as a two-piece guitar & drums powerhouse, Zack Murphy and Matthew Paige have recently added fellow brethren Dylan Whitlow (bass) and Ollie Dogg (harmonica), bolstering their passionate, careening, undeniably American sound.