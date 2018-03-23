Blood of The Wolff Festival IV

Al's Bar 601 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Blood of The Wolf is a yearly death metal festival held in Lexington. 

Friday Prefest:

Krieg (11:00)

All Hell (10:00)

Sonic Altar (9:15)

Death Sex Advocates (8:30) 

Master’s Curse (7:45)

Bed Sore (7:00)

Saturday:

Morta Skuld (11:00) 

Whipstriker (10:00)

Cardiac Arrest (9:15)

Faithxtractor (8:30)

Negative Vortex (8:00)

Gunpowder Gray (7:30)

Left Cross (7:00)

Perversion (6:30)

Beneath Oblivion (6:00)

Pyromancer (5:30)

Outer Heaven (5:00)

SOROS (4:30)

Jesus Wept (4:00)

Deanimator (3:30)

Black Knife (3:00)

Sunday:

Hemdale (11:00)

Black Death Resurrected (10:00) 

Cloak (9:15)

Brassknuckle Boys (8:30) 

Hellgoat (8:00)

Ectovoid (7:30)

Rotting Kingdom (7:00)

Pig’s Blood (6:30)

Impure Consecration (6:00)

Sanguine Eagle (5:30)

Nauseator (5:00)

Chainshot (4:30)

Pissed On (4:00)

Sewage Grinder (3:30)

Gassed (3:00)

Info
