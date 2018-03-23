Blood of The Wolff Festival IV

Blood of The Wolf is a yearly death metal festival held in Lexington.
Friday Prefest:
Krieg (11:00)
All Hell (10:00)
Sonic Altar (9:15)
Death Sex Advocates (8:30)
Master’s Curse (7:45)
Bed Sore (7:00)
Saturday:
Morta Skuld (11:00)
Whipstriker (10:00)
Cardiac Arrest (9:15)
Faithxtractor (8:30)
Negative Vortex (8:00)
Gunpowder Gray (7:30)
Left Cross (7:00)
Perversion (6:30)
Beneath Oblivion (6:00)
Pyromancer (5:30)
Outer Heaven (5:00)
SOROS (4:30)
Jesus Wept (4:00)
Deanimator (3:30)
Black Knife (3:00)
Sunday:
Hemdale (11:00)
Black Death Resurrected (10:00)
Cloak (9:15)
Brassknuckle Boys (8:30)
Hellgoat (8:00)
Ectovoid (7:30)
Rotting Kingdom (7:00)
Pig’s Blood (6:30)
Impure Consecration (6:00)
Sanguine Eagle (5:30)
Nauseator (5:00)
Chainshot (4:30)
Pissed On (4:00)
Sewage Grinder (3:30)
Gassed (3:00)