Blossom 2018: A New Years Eve-Eve Fashion Show & Party

The Ingenia Club and Lexington Community Radio are combining forces for a fun and fashionable year-end fundraiser featuring fashion, art and dance. Lexington fashion designers Chary's Sosa, Iris Jimenez, Krista Elvena Shah, Laverne Zabielski, Soreyda Benedit-Begley, Ronald Cooper and stylist Mya Price are collaborating with local models, hair and makeup artist and photographers to present a unique runway production.

The event will feature EMCEE Ashley Smith, a silent auction of local artists' work and other gifts, a traditional Chinese fashiion showcase and dance performances by Shuling Studio. Additionally, there will be a Tahitian dance performance by international dancer Claudia Ibeth Ochoa Mejia, a Dragqueen show by America Diminicci, a musical performance by SCAPA student LaKyya Washington, and a dance party hosted by Dj Xtremo.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/327804054295421 for more information or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blossom-2018-new-years-eve-eve-fashion-show-party-tickets-40168154030 to purchase tickets!