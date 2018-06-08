Bluegrass BBQ Fest

This second annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing features the culinary creations of local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings. This free, downtown event provides entertainment for all ages, with live music from Tall Boys, Danny Dean & the Homewreckers, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Short & Company, Maggie Lander, Soupbone & the Cornbread Horns, The Swells, Small Batch, DeBraun Thomas, Tee Dee Young, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers and G. Busy Blues Revue.

Fri., 5-11 p.m.

Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m..