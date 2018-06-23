Bluegrass EGGfest

EGGfest is an annual fundraiser that features celebrity chefs & EGGheads showcasing their grilling, smoking and cooking prowess on the Big Green Egg. Chef Shannen, of Housewarmings, and Award Winning Grilling 'Eggspert', Jeff Raymond as well as local EGG enthusiasts will be grilling, roasting, smoking and baking their favorite dishes and offering a variety of samples. Also featuring free grilling classes. Admission into the event is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for your chance to win a Mini Big Green Egg. All proceeds will benefit Green House 17, who help nurture lives harmed by intimate partner abuse.